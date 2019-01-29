winter storm –
a train without a whistle
blows past the house
.
.
storm on the prowl –
snow prints
tread window glass
.
©️2019 Ontheland
©️2019 Ontheland
15 thoughts on “winter storm: haiku”
Reblogged this on Frank J. Tassone and commented:
#Haiku Happenings #4: Janice’s latest haiku!
Thank you, Frank 🙂
My pleasure 😇
That sounds like a big wind!
It was a very powerful wind indeed 🙂
Oh such Thrilling-Chilling scenes. 🥀😎
Whoa I don’t think I wanna experience that kinda wind
A small but potent pleasure. Nicely done!
Thank you 🙂
Yes. X
I can totally relate
Its really good
Thank you 🙂
