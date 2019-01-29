winter storm: haiku

winter storm –

a train without a whistle

blows past the house

.

.

storm on the prowl –

snow prints

tread window glass

.

©️2019 Ontheland

Published by Janice

My name is Janice.  I started blogging as Ontheland when I moved from Toronto to a rural area near Kingston, Ontario in Canada.  Over time I have found myself writing poetry, mostly in Japanese forms, such as haiku and haibun.  One of my deepest interests is the natural world: the joy of it and how we can look after it better.

winter storm: haiku

